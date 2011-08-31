UPDATE 2-BP's US Gulf Destin gas line declares force majeure

* Gulf of Mexico gas line declares force majeure

NEW YORK, Aug 31 BP's ( BP.L ) Destin Pipeline Co LLC said on Wednesday it had declared force majeure due to operational problems affecting all of its offshore Gulf of Mexico natural gas production.

In a website posting, the company said it "identified the operational issues as being high levels of fluid at the liquid handling facility located at the Pascagoula compressor station. Destin will not be able to provide transportation services and will not accept any nominations from its offshore receipt points."

The 255-mile (400-km) natural gas pipeline system runs from the central Gulf of Mexico to Mississippi and extends farther north, where it connects with nine major interstate gas pipelines.

The line has the capacity to carry 1.2 billion cubic feet per day of supply.

"Basically there was too much liquid (slugging) in the pipeline for the system to handle and continue operations," a BP spokesman said.

"At this point, our priority is safely getting the fluid issue resolved so that the line can be restarted. As part of our operating process, we will then conduct an investigation to determine the cause," he added.

Destin's onshore receipt points will not be affected by the force majeure, according to the posting.

The line is majority owned by BP's ( BP.L ) ( BP.N ) Amoco Destin Pipeline Co with Enbridge ( ENB.TO ) owning 33 percent.

Dominick Chirichella, with natural gas market analysts EMI, said the Destin outage helped support cash natural gas prices on Wednesday.

Chirichella said as of now, he did not not think it will be a significant outage.

Natural gas bound for the U.S. benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 12 cents on average on Wednesday to $3.97 per million British thermal units, after slipping Tuesday to $3.85, its lowest mark in more than five months.