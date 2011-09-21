Destin-Miss. gas plant force majeure to lift Friday

BHP Billiton approves $2.2 bln for U.S. Mad Dog oil project
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Destin Pipeline Co LLC on Wednesday said repairs were complete on the Pascagoula natural gas processing plant in Mississippi and force majeure would be terminated on Friday.
The plant is expected to begin processing gas Friday after the force majeure was declared in early September due to damage from Tropical Storm Lee, a website posting said.
The 255-mile (400-km) Destin natural gas pipeline system runs from the central Gulf of Mexico to Mississippi and extends farther north, where it connects with nine major interstate gas pipelines.
The line is majority owned by BP's (BP.L) (BP.N) Amoco Destin Pipeline Co with Enbridge (ENB.TO) owning 33 percent. (Reporting by Eileen Moustakis; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about China while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.