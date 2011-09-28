版本:
UPDATE 1-Chevron resumes full operations at Main Pass

 (Adds  details)
 NEW YORK, Sept 28 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said on
Wednesday full service had resumed on its Main Pass crude oil
gathering system in the U.S. Gulf Coast.
 The system, which carries Heavy Louisiana Sweet and Light
Louisiana Sweet to oil hub in Empire, Louisiana, was shut
earlier in the month after the discovery of a leak of 2.3
gallons of crude oil.
 Between 6,000 and 7,000 barrels per day of crude had
already been restarted earlier in the month with an additional
8,000 to 9,000 bpd now restarted.
 (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)

