El Paso places new Northeast US gas line in service

* Project cost some $700 million

* First of 4 projects totaling $1.3 billion for Northeast

* Line will take advantage of Marcellus Shale supply

Nov 1 El Paso Corp EP.N said on Tuesday its subsidiary Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co had put its 300 Line Project in service, completing one of the largest natural gas infrastructure projects under way in the U.S. Northeast.

The $700 million upgrade provides access to new and existing natural gas supplies and increases capacity on the Tennessee Gas system by 350,000 dekatherms per day (350 million cubic feet per day), the company said in a statement.

All of the capacity was contracted under long-term agreement with EQT Energy LLC.

The Tennessee Gas system is a key conduit for Marcellus Shale gas and other diverse supplies into Northeast and New England markets, the company said.

Tennessee is investing about $1.3 billion in four Northeast projects that will increase capacity on its system by 1.5 billion cubic feet per day, primarily from the prolific Marcellus Shale, which stretches across several Northeast states including New York and Pennsylvania.

The 300 Line project included the installation of eight looping segments in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, totaling about 127 miles of 30-inch diameter pipeline, and the addition of around 55,000 horsepower through the installation of two new compressor stations and upgrades at seven compressor stations. (Reporting by Eileen Moustakis; Editing by Dale Hudson)