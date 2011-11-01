版本:
El Paso places new Northeast US gas line in service

 * Project cost some $700 million
 * First of 4 projects totaling $1.3 billion for Northeast
 * Line will take advantage of Marcellus Shale supply
 Nov 1 El Paso Corp EP.N said on Tuesday its
subsidiary Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co had put its 300 Line
Project in service, completing one of the largest natural gas
infrastructure projects under way in the U.S. Northeast.
 The $700 million upgrade provides access to new and
existing natural gas supplies and increases capacity on the
Tennessee Gas system by 350,000 dekatherms per day (350 million
cubic feet per day), the company said in a statement.
 All of the capacity was contracted under long-term
agreement with EQT Energy LLC.
 The Tennessee Gas system is a key conduit for Marcellus
Shale gas and other diverse supplies into Northeast and New
England markets, the company said.
 Tennessee is investing about $1.3 billion in four Northeast
projects that will increase capacity on its system by 1.5
billion cubic feet per day, primarily from the prolific
Marcellus Shale, which stretches across several Northeast
states including New York and Pennsylvania.
 The 300 Line project included the installation of eight
looping segments in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, totaling about
127 miles of 30-inch diameter pipeline, and the addition of
around 55,000 horsepower through the installation of two new
compressor stations and upgrades at seven compressor stations.
 (Reporting by Eileen Moustakis; Editing by Dale Hudson)

