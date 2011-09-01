Enbridge to cut Stingray US Gulf gas line Friday

NEW YORK, Sept 1 Enbridge U.S. (ENB.TO) said on Thursday its Stingray natural gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico was experiencing downstream deliverability issues at the Barracuda and NGPL interconnects and the company would shut in gas deliveries at both points on Friday.

The 325-mile, 36-inch diameter pipeline extends from the Gulf of Mexico offshore areas of High Island, West Cameron, East Cameron, Vermillion and Garden Banks to onshore southern Louisiana connections with gas processing plants and three interstate and one intrastate pipelines.

It has the capacity to carry 560 million cubic feet of gas per day. (Reporting by Eileen Moustakis and Bruce Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio)