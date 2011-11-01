UPDATE 1-Enterprise to expand natgas line in Eagle Ford shale

* Enterprise expanding Eagle Ford natgas infrastructure

* To extend gas line, expand processing facility

* New processing plant will complement 7 others in Texas (Adds details, recasts)

Nov 1 Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD.N) said on Tuesday it would extend and expand its natural gas and natural gas liquids infrastructure in south Texas to accommodate output growth from the Eagle Ford shale.

As a result of added demand from Eagle Ford producing customers, along with new gathering and processing agreements, Enterprise said in a statement it would build an additional 300-million-cubic-feet-per-day train at its Yoakum cryogenic natural gas processing facility in Lavaca County, Texas.

In addition, Enterprise is constructing 62 miles (99 km) of 24-inch (60-cm) diameter and 30-inch diameter pipeline loops and increasing horsepower compression to gather and transport an additional 300 mmcf per day of Eagle Ford gas.

The expansion is expected to begin service in the first quarter of 2013.

The company said increased drilling activity in the Eagle Ford shale continues to create opportunities to leverage its integrated network of midstream assets to provide producers with flow assurance and market choice.

Enterprise said about 195 rigs were working in the play as of the end of the third quarter, compared to around 105 rigs in the third quarter of 2010.

Enterprise previously announced construction of its Eagle Ford natural gas mainline system and associated laterals consisting of about 300 miles of pipeline and gathering and transportation capacity of more than 600 mmcf per day.

The Yoakum gas processing facility has 600 mmcf per day of capacity under construction, expected to begin service in the second quarter of 2012.

The additional 300-mmcf-per-day train is expected to begin service in the first quarter of 2013.

The new Yoakum plant will complement seven existing natural gas processing plants in south Texas which have the capacity to process about 1.5 billion cubic feet per day. (Reporting by Eileen Moustakis in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)