版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 3日 星期一 23:24 BJT

Work planned at Sable Island Nova Scotia gas project

 NEW YORK, Oct 3 The Sable Offshore Energy
Project off the coast of Nova Scotia will undergo planned
maintenance starting Oct. 5, decreasing production from the
natural gas facility for about three days, Spectra Energy's
Maritimes & Northeast (SE.N) pipeline units said on Monday.
 Spectra operates the Maritimes & Northeast system that
brings offshore, onshore and LNG-sourced natural gas from the
Sable project in Atlantic Canada to North American markets.
 The Sable project, operated by Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N),
has the capacity to produce between 400 million and 500 million
cubic feet of natural gas and 20,000 barrels of natural gas
liquids per day.
 The project is owned by Exxon, Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L),
Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO), Pengrowth Energy Trust (PGF.TO) and
Mosbacher Operating Ltd.
 (Reporting by Eileen Moustakis; Editing by Andrea Evans)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐