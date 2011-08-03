Work to continue on Bison U.S. West natgas line

NEW YORK Aug 3 TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) on Wednesday said work would continue on its 330-mile (531-km) interstate Bison natural gas pipeline in the western United States for at least another week, while force majeure remained in effect following a rupture in late July.

There were no injuries when the rupture occurred in a remote area of Wyoming on July 20.

Work over at least the next six to eight days would involve testing runs, with flows limited to about 200 to 225 million cubic feet per day, enough to push about 1,200 pounds of equipment through the line, spokesman David Dodson said.

The force majeure was expected to remain in effect while regulators ordered a reduction in pressure on the pipeline, the result of which preclude's Bison's ability to transport all of shippers' contracted volumes.

Volumes on the 30-inch (76.2-cm) diameter line prior to the break had been running at about 365 mmcf per day. Total capacity on the line is about 407 mmcf per day.

Bison, which began service in late January, begins in northeastern Wyoming and travels northeast through Montana and North Dakota before connecting with Northern Border Pipeline in North Dakota. (Reporting by Eileen Moustakis; Editing by Marguerita Choy)