Work on Bison US West gas line extended to Aug. 22

NEW YORK Aug 15 TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) on
Monday said inspections on its 330-mile Bison interstate
natural gas pipeline in the western United States scheduled to
be completed by Friday had been extended through Aug. 22.
Force majeure remains in effect following a rupture in late
July in a remote area of Wyoming, but the line will continue
with an operational capacity level of 230,000 dekatherms per
day (230 million cubic feet per day,) according to
TransCanada's website.
Volumes on the 30-inch diameter line prior to the break had
been running at about 365 mmcf per day, a spokesman said
previously.
Total capacity on the line is about 407 mmcf per day.
Bison, which began service in late January, begins in
northeastern Wyoming and travels northeast through Montana and
North Dakota before connecting with Northern Border Pipeline in
North Dakota.
