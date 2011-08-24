版本:
U.S. govt weighs more rules for natgas pipelines

 * Transportation Dept may tighten oversight of older lines
 * Department launched safety initiative in April
 * Pipeline safety improved but accidents raise concerns
 By Ayesha Rascoe
 WASHINGTON, Aug 24 U.S. regulators sought
public input on Wednesday about the need for increased
oversight of the country's natural gas pipelines, as part of a
push to strengthen safety after several deadly accidents.
 The U.S. Transportation Department asked for comments about
whether certain regulatory exemptions for pipelines built
before 1970 should be eliminated and whether rules regarding
pipeline integrity should be expanded.
 "Incidents with significant consequences continue to occur
on gas transmission pipelines, and this action will help us
determine whether new requirements are needed to increase
safety," Cynthia Quarterman, head of the department's pipeline
oversight agency, said in a statement.
 A 2.5-million-mile (4-million-km) network of pipelines
crisscrosses the United States, carrying everything from crude
oil to natural gas to refined products such as gasoline and jet
fuel.
 The department launched an oil and gas pipeline safety
initiative in April after a series of high-profile accidents in
the country's aging web of pipelines.
 An explosion on a natural gas pipeline operated by UGI
Utilities (UGI.N) killed five people this past February in
Allentown, Pennsylvania, while a blast on a PG&E Corp (PCG.N)
line in California last year killed eight people.
 Many pipelines date to the 1960s or earlier and old lines
are rarely retired. The overall length of active U.S. pipelines
has grown more than 20-fold since the 1920s.
 As part of its safety push, the department is also asking
for feedback about the need to reduce operating pressure for
some pipelines that are more than 40 years old.
 Pipeline safety has actually improved sharply over the past
20 years. But from 2006 through 2009 U.S. oil and gas pipeline
accidents killed 56 people, caused $1.2 billion in property
damage and spilled 381,000 barrels of oil, government data
shows.
 Recent oil spills from TransCanada's (TRP.TO) Keystone
pipeline, as well as Exxon Mobil's (XOM.N) Silvertip line, have
also raised concerns about the environmental risks posed by
crude oil pipelines.
 Earlier this year, the Senate commerce committee approved
legislation that would raise fines against reckless operators
of petroleum and natural gas lines and require automatic
shut-off valves to prevent oil spills and gas explosions.
 (Editing by Dale Hudson)

