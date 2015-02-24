MOVES-Piper Jaffray expands debt capital markets team

Feb 24 Investment bank Piper Jaffray Cos
said Len Sheer, Amrit Agrawal and Bob Lauria will join its debt
capital markets group.
Sheer, who will be the global debt capital markets head
along with James Chiarelli, was previously co-head and managing
director of debt capital markets at Cowen Group Inc.
Agrawal was named as head of debt private placements and
Lauria was named principal.
Previously, Agrawal was a managing director and Lauria
served as a director in the debt capital markets group at Cowen.
Sheer, Agrawal and Lauria will be based in New York.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)