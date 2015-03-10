MOVES-Piper Jaffray names Steven Schmidt managing director in tech team

March 10 Investment bank Piper Jaffray Cos
said it appointed Steven Schmidt a managing director in
its technology, media and telecommunications investment banking
group.
Schmidt was most recently a managing director and calling
officer at Navidar Group LLC, a technology-focused M&A boutique
firm.
He was previously with Piper Jaffray investment banking and
capital markets from 1997 to 2008, responsible for leading
origination and execution efforts in technology capital markets.
Schmidt will be based in the firm's Minneapolis office.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)