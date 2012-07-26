UPDATE 2-Piper Jaffray Asia unit considers management buyout-memo

* Piper Jaffray joins long list of firms to exit from Asia
* Piper Jaffray says lacks financial resources to build
Asian platform
* Shares jump 5.5 percent on Wednesday
By Vikram Subhedar and Aman Shah
July 25 Piper Jaffray Co's Asia
executives may buy over the loss-making unit as the mid-size
U.S. investment bank exits the region after six years, according
to a note seen by Reuters.
The bank, which is more than a hundred years old, has been
hit hard by the global downturn and is joining a long queue of
Western banks scaling back operations to cut costs.
Piper Jaffray unveiled on Wednesday plans to leave Asia by
the end of September, either through a sale of the business or a
shutdown of the unit, as it does not have the financial means to
sustain it.
Following that announcement, Alex Ko, the chief executive of
Piper Jaffray Asia, had approval to seek out buyers or undertake
a management buyout, according to an emailed note to clients.
The bank is currently in discussions with external parties
on a sale of the Hong Kong business, the note said.
A shutdown is more likely in the current environment,
analysts say.
"At the moment, it will be hard to find a buyer. The bigger
investment banks are more established and the smaller, more
mid-tier banks are probably generating the exact same losses,"
Morningstar analyst Michael Wong said.
Calls to a Piper Jaffray spokeswoman after regular U.S.
business hours seeking comment on the note went unanswered.
DEALS DIVE
Piper Jaffray, eager to tap into Asian growth, ramped up its
presence in the region by buying Hong Kong-based investment bank
Goldbond Capital Holdings Ltd in 2007 after setting up a
representative office in China a year earlier.
Until last year, the bank had maintained that growing in
China was its key strategic priority.
A slump in IPOs and a sharp fall in equity trading volumes
since have forced established and new investment banks in the
region to trim costs and lay off staff. Many others have left
the region entirely.
Samsung Securities shut operations in the region outside
Korea a few months ago. Royal Bank of Scotland is
selling most of its Asian equities division to Malaysia's CIMB
Group, while Credit Agricole is in talks to
offload its stake in CLSA.
CLSA, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and UBS
were among the banks that cut jobs just last month.
Piper Jaffray, whose second-quarter net income slumped 36
percent from a year earlier to $6.9 million, expects to realize
cash proceeds of between $13 million and $18 million from the
exit.
The bank's Asia unit generated a $4 million pre-tax
operating loss in the second quarter.
"We believe that the Asia market provides a long-term growth
opportunity. However, the current loss run-rate is not
acceptable nor can we fund the required investment to build out
our platform," Piper Jaffray CEO Andrew S Duff said in a
statement.
Piper Jaffray shares rose 5.5 percent on Wednesday to $20.63
on the New York Stock Exchange, compared with 0.2 percent gain
in the U.S. banking sub-index.