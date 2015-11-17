Piper Jaffray buying one of Houston's top energy investment banks

HOUSTON Nov 17 Piper Jaffray Companies
said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy one of Houston's most
respected energy investment banks, Simmons & Co International,
for $91 million in cash and $48 million in stock.
Shares of Piper, which said the deal would give it new
revenue streams, fell 3.5 percent to $34.61 as oil plumbed
six-year lows of around $40 a barrel.
Simmons is one of a handful of boutique investment banks
based in Houston or New Orleans that have an outsized influence
on research, capital raisings and mergers in the oil and gas
industry around the world.
It was founded by Matthew Simmons, who decades after opening
the bank became a proponent of the so-called peak oil theory
that said the world was running out of crude.
Simmons retired from the bank that kept his name in 2005,
but remained affiliated with it in a relationship that was
strained at times.
In May 2010, as BP Plc's ruptured Macondo well gushed
crude into the Gulf of Mexico after a deadly blowout, the
company's shares plunged after he said the British oil giant
would be bankrupt in a month.
The bank distanced itself from its namesake, saying in a
statement to clients that his comments were "discordant with the
views of Simmons & Company International."
In June that year the bank announced Simmons had left the
company completely, and Simmons died several weeks later.
Since then, the fracking revolution and other technological
advances in the United States unlocked millions of barrels of
crude oil from rocky shale formations that previously could not
be recovered. BP never filed for bankruptcy.
