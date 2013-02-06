版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 6日 星期三 23:01 BJT

Pireaus in talks to buy Millennium BCP's Greek unit-source

ATHENS Feb 6 Greece's second-largest lender by assets Piraeus Bank is in talks to acquire Portuguese lender Millennium BCP's Greek unit, a senior executive at the Greek bank said on Wednesday.

"We are in exclusive talks with Millennium, negotiations are not yet concluded," the official, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

Greek banks are consolidating to cope with the country's debt crisis and a deep recession.

