CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Piraeus taps Greek cenbank ELA liquidity

(Corrects second paragraph to make clear use of ELA mechanism took place in the third quarter, not in the second)

ATHENS Aug 31 Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) has tapped the Greek central bank's emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) window, an executive at the country's fourth-largest lender told analysts in a conference call on Wednesday.

"We have accessed the ELA mechanism in the third quarter," the banker said in response to a question.

"It gives us more room to move, more flexibility. It is more expensive than ECB borrowing. The cost is about 3.5 percent versus 1.5 percent at the ECB." (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Erica Billingham)