Piraeus Bank posts big 2011 loss, hurt by bond swap

ATHENS, April 20 Piraeus Bank, Greece's fourth-largest lender, on Friday reported a 2011 loss of 6.6 billion euros ($8.7 billion), hurt by a bond swap writedown and loan-loss provisions.

The bank did not disclose where this left its Core Tier 1 ratio but said that it had an underwriting commitment by state support fund HFSF for up to 5 billion euros, which would restore its total capital adequacy ratio to 9.7 percent.