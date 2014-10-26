版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 26日 星期日 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Piraeus Bank capital shortfall wiped out by restructuring

ATHENS Oct 26 Piraeus Bank Sa

* Shows 659.99 million euro capital shortfall in ECB tests at end-2013, wiped out by planned restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Athens newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐