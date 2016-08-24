India's Piramal to partner Bain Capital for distressed-debt investment

MUMBAI Aug 24 India's Piramal Enterprises Ltd
said it would partner Bain Capital to invest in
distressed assets, becoming the latest entrant in the space as
the nation's banks are on a drive to clean up $120 billion of
sour debt.
"Once finalized, the platform will invest capital directly
into businesses and/or acquire debt of such businesses to drive
sensible restructurings," the two sides said in a joint
statement late on Tuesday, adding that the sponsors believed
there was an opportunity to invest more than $1 billion in this
space over the next few years.
The diversified company, headed by billionaire Ajay Piramal,
has previously talked about plans to set up a distressed assets
fund with an investment of up to $1 billion.
India's banks are cleaning up their books after an order by
their regulator Reserve Bank of India, creating more opportunity
for investors in distressed assets.
In July, Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc
and top Indian lender State Bank of India announced
plans to set up a joint venture to invest about $1 billion in
Indian distressed assets.
Earlier this month, India's biggest private lender ICICI
Bank Ltd and private equity firm Apollo Global
Management LLC said they would set up an asset
reconstruction company in India to buy into troubled loans held
by banks.
($1 = 67.1100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)