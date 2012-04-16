UPDATE 1-Piramal sees $1.5 bln revenue from potential Alzheimer's drug

* Indian drugmaker buys florbetaben rights from Bayer
* In clinical trials, to file for U.S. approval late 2012
* Global Alzheimer's treatment market seen at $1-5 bln
By Kaustubh Kulkarni
MUMBAI, April 16 Indian drugmaker Piramal
Healthcare sees revenue potential of $1.5 billion from
its new florbetaben molecule, a possible Alzheimer's treatment
acquired by the company in a deal with Germany's Bayer AG
.
Florbetaben, which is in the final stages of clinical
trials, detects symptoms in probable sufferers of Alzheimer's
and could allow early diagnosis and specific treatment of the
disease. U.S. approval will be sought in late 2012.
"There are about 25 million patients of Alzheimer's disease
globally and it would grow to 100 million by 2020 ... hence the
segment has a huge revenue potential and has lower competition,"
Piramal Chairman Ajay Piramal told reporters.
"Post U.S., we plan to file for approvals in Europe and
Japan as well," he said.
Florbetaben is racing with similar Alzheimer's imaging
agents from global pharmaceutical companies such as Eli Lilly
and Co, Pfizer Inc and General Electric Co
to enter a global market estimated at anywhere from $1
billion to $5 billion.
Piramal, which makes over-the-counter drugs and manufactures
pharmaceutical products on a contractual basis, has agreed to
buy a research and development portfolio from Bayer that
includes florbetaben, the company said in a statement.
Piramal will acquire intellectual property, worldwide
development, marketing and distribution rights of florbetaben
and other clinical and pre-clinical assets of Bayer's molecular
imaging business in the deal.
Financial aspects of the deal were not available.
Shares in Piramal, valued at $1.5 billion by the market,
were trading down 0.3 percent at 449 rupees at 1 p.m. (0730
GMT), having risen as much as 2.6 percent after the deal was
announced.