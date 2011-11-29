Piramal, IDFC arm, SNC-Lavalin to commit upto $300 mln in India infra

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Nov 29 India's Ashok Piramal Group, IDFC Project Equity Fund and Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc will commit $250 million-$300 million in equity in a combined fund over the next 3-5 years, a Piramal Group official said on Tuesday.
Earlier, the three firms had agreed to jointly develop road and highway projects in a public-private partnership.
The group plans to eventually list the partnership, Rajeev Piramal, vice-chairman of the Ashok Piramal Group, told reporters. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; editing by Malini Menon)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.