Piramal, IDFC arm, SNC-Lavalin to commit upto $300 mln in India infra

NEW DELHI Nov 29 India's Ashok Piramal Group, IDFC Project Equity Fund and Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc will commit $250 million-$300 million in equity in a combined fund over the next 3-5 years, a Piramal Group official said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the three firms had agreed to jointly develop road and highway projects in a public-private partnership.

The group plans to eventually list the partnership, Rajeev Piramal, vice-chairman of the Ashok Piramal Group, told reporters. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; editing by Malini Menon)