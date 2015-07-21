Warburg Pincus to invest $284 mln in India's Piramal Realty

July 21 A unit of private equity firm Warburg
Pincus LLC will invest $284 million (18.05 billion
rupees) for a minority stake in India's Piramal Realty, the
Mumbai-based real estate developer said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Piramal Realty will use the money to expand its real estate
portfolio, Anand Piramal, executive director of the Piramal
Group, told Reuters in a separate interview.
"We will look at parcels in and around Mumbai and we'll look
at parcels that are quite large," he said.
Piramal did not disclose the size of the stake purchased by
Warburg Pincus. It said the company has more than 10 million
square feet under development throughout Mumbai.
(1 Indian rupee = $0.0157)
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)