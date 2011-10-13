Argentina says Pirelli to build $500 mln new plant

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES Oct 13 Italy's Pirelli PECI.MI, the world's fifth-largest tire maker, will invest $500 million from 2012 to 2015 to build a new plant in Argentina, an Argentine government statement said on Thursday.
A company spokesman confirmed the planned investment but said it would be completed during 2014. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Hilary Burke; editing by Carol Bishopric)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: