Argentina says Pirelli to build $500 mln new plant

BUENOS AIRES Oct 13 Italy's Pirelli PECI.MI, the world's fifth-largest tire maker, will invest $500 million from 2012 to 2015 to build a new plant in Argentina, an Argentine government statement said on Thursday.

A company spokesman confirmed the planned investment but said it would be completed during 2014. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Hilary Burke; editing by Carol Bishopric)