CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Argentina says Pirelli to build new plant

(Changes investment time frame following an official correction from an industry ministry spokesman, and a company statement)

BUENOS AIRES Oct 13 Italy's Pirelli PECI.MI, the world's fifth-largest tire maker, will invest $500 million to build a new plant in Argentina, the Argentine government said on Thursday.

The company later said in a statement it would invest $300 million in the plant from 2012 to 2014 and planned to invest another $200 million after that to expand its capacity further. It did not say when it planned to invest the $200 million. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Hilary Burke; editing by Carol Bishopric)