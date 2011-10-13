UPDATE 1-Pirelli says to invest up to $500 mln in Argentina

* Italian company is world's fifth-largest tire maker

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 13 Italy's Pirelli PECI.MI, the world's fifth-largest tire maker, plans to invest up to $500 million to build a new plant in Argentina, government and company officials said on Thursday.

Pirelli will invest $300 million through 2014 to build the radial truck tire factory, with a further $200 million earmarked for expanding capacity if market conditions are favorable, a company spokesman said.

The investment in Latin America's No. 3 economy was included in an industrial plan announced by the company late last year, the spokesman said, but the project was presented to government officials on Thursday.

The move to boost production in Argentina, where growing grains harvests are sent to port by truck, is part of Pirelli's strategy to expand into fast-growing emerging markets.

Pirelli, which already has a factory near Buenos Aires, estimates that its revenues in Argentina will rise 40 percent this year to $500 million.

The new radial truck tire factory would initially produce 700,000 units per year, with the second phase lifting that to a potential 1.4 million units. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Helen Popper, editing by Bernard Orr)