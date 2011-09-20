Pirelli steps into luxury retail

* Pirelli opens 1st flagship, mulls Asia, Latam openings

* Chairman says full-year targets unchanged

By Antonella Ciancio

MILAN, Sept 20 Italy's Pirelli PECI.MI, the world's fifth-largest tire maker, opened its first flagship store on Tuesday, targeting wealthy shoppers as resilient to downturn as its tires are in races.

The group, which once showed Marilyn Monroe in a rubber bikini, celebrated its retail debut at a glitzy event held the same day as Italy's downgrade by Standard & Poor's.

Asked about the possible impact of the euro zone crisis on the group's earnings, Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera confirmed Pirelli's full-year targets.

"We will come through this period strongly," Provera told Reuters at the 1,500 square meter store, which features a yellow Lamborghini and Formula One video walls amid "tattooed" leather jackets and rubber boots worn as leggings.

Since entering the group in 1986 under the wings of businessman and father-in-law Leopoldo Pirelli, Provera has closed loss-making units and focused on the tire business.

The 2.8 billion euro group generates 65 percent of revenues in emerging countries, while Europe accounts for half, he said.

In May, Pirelli raised its 2011 sales forecast to more than 5.85 billion euros, saying it was confident of fully covering costs of higher raw materials. In July it revised upward its full-year profitability target.

"We will announce our 2012 business plan in November," he said when asked about forecasts for next year.

LASTEX MARILYN

Since venturing into sanitary articles in 1877, Pirelli has turned unfashionable rubber into an object of luxury desire, selling jackets and shoes to wholesalers.

Well before top model Naomi Campbell posed for its sexy calendar, Pirelli displayed a young Marilyn Monroe in a bikini made of a rubberized fabric called Lastex.

In 2002, Pirelli decided to enter the world of clothing design with its PZero project, a name taken from the tire it created in 1987 for a Ferrari model.

Pirelli's debut in retail marks a strategy shift for the tire maker, which is selling customized rubber-soled leather sneakers for 340 euros.

The group follows in the footsteps of luxury makers who opened stores in emerging markets even during the 2008 crisis.

Tronchetti said the group had seen interest from potential partners on opening stores in Asia and Brazil, but no decision has been made yet.

Pirelli shares closed up 2.7 percent at 5.68 euros. The STOXX Europe 600 auto and auto components index .SXAP was 3.38 percent higher. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)