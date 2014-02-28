Pirelli sells steelcord business to Bekaert for 255 mln euros

GM quarterly profit jumps on strong U.S. truck, crossover sales
DETROIT, April 28 General Motors Co on Friday reported a jump in quarterly net profit driven by strong sales of full-size trucks and crossovers in the United States and cost cutting.
MILAN Feb 28 Italian tyremaker Pirelli said on Friday it had agreed to sell all of its steelcord business to Belgium's Bekaert in a deal worth around 255 million euros ($348.88 million).
In a statement, Pirelli said its exit from the business would allow it to focus on its higher-margin premium tyre business.
The deal includes all five Pirelli steel cord facilities in Italy, Turkey, Romania, China and Brazil.
Closing is expected in the second half of the year, it said.
April 28 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday as investors awaited the first-quarter report on gross domestic product, while assessing quarterly earnings.
* Cempra reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update