Pitney Bowes agrees to pay $9.4 million in postage underpayment case -U.S.

WASHINGTON Oct 13 Pitney Bowes Presort Services Inc. has agreed to pay the United States $9.4 million to settle allegations it underpaid postage for mail at its Reading, Pennsylvania plant, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Omaha, Nebraska-based Pitney Bowes, which helps prepare mailings for large mailers, claimed discounts to which it was not entitled, the department said in a statement.

"Those who obtain government benefits are expected to comply with the terms of those benefits," said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer, head of the Justice Department's Civil Division. "This settlement demonstrates that there will be consequences for those who do not live up to their obligations." (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)