New Issue - Pitney Bowes sells $100 mln in notes

Nov 20 Pitney Bowes Inc on Monday sold $100 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $75 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PITNEY BOWES AMT $100 MLN COUPON 5.25 PCT MATURITY 11/27/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 02/27/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 11/27/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A