公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 21日 星期三

New Issue - Pitney Bowes sells $100 mln in notes

Nov 20 Pitney Bowes Inc on Monday sold
$100 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $75 million. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: PITNEY BOWES

AMT $100 MLN    COUPON 5.25 PCT    MATURITY    11/27/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   02/27/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  11/27/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH N/A                          NON-CALLABLE   N/A

