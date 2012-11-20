New Issue - Pitney Bowes sells $100 mln in notes

BRIEF-Gcp receives binding offer from Henkel to acquire Darex Packaging for $1 bln
Nov 20 Pitney Bowes Inc on Monday sold $100 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $75 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PITNEY BOWES AMT $100 MLN COUPON 5.25 PCT MATURITY 11/27/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 02/27/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 11/27/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A
FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products group Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a cash and debt free basis.
NEW YORK, March 2 Snap Inc's in-demand shares are set to start trading in New York on Thursday after the owner of the popular Snapchat messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its price expectations.