REFILE-Pennsylvania aims to lift Pittsburgh gasoline specs

By Janet McGurty and Selam Gebrekidan
NEW YORK, March 1 The Pennsylvania state
senate will vote next Wednesday on a bill that would lift
Pittsburgh's unique gasoline blend requirements, aimed at
alleviating potential supply problems related to the shutdown of
some of the state's refineries that make the fuel.
For many years, the former steel-making capital has used
gasoline specially blended to burn cleanly and cut down on air
pollution. However, the closure of two of the three
Philadelphia-area refineries last year has left the city facing
a supply shortage of the 7.8 Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) fuel.
In January, the state senate, concerned about the effect of
the refinery closures on Pittsburgh gasoline supply, introduced
a bill -- Senate Bill 1386 -- to lift the special requirement.
"We have overwhelming support in the senate and over the
state of Pennsylvania from consumers," said Mike Rader,
executive director of the state senate's agricultural and rural
affairs committee, adding the bill has found support from 40 out
of the 50 state senators.
Buckeye Partners, which operates a major
east-to-west gasoline and diesel pipeline, said shipments in its
Chicago-to-Pittsburgh pipeline have increased following the
shutdown of Northeast refineries.
A Buckeye representative declined to provide specific
volumes. Midwest trade sources say the pipeline is running near
full rates with gasoline shipments from Chicago.
The three Philadelphia refineries, which comprise about 50
percent of the northeastern U.S. refining capacity, fell victim
to the high price of imported light, sweet crude, which is what
they are configured to process into gasoline and diesel.
Sunoco Inc shut its 178,000-barrels-per-day refinery
in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania last year due to poor margins. It
had failed to attract a buyer for the plant.
Supplies will be even tighter if Sunoco cannot find a buyer
for its 335,000-bpd refinery in Philadelphia by July 1, at which
point it says it will shutter the plant.
At the end of September 2011, ConocoPhillips ceased
operating its 185,000-bpd refinery in Trainer and mothballed it
while seeking a buyer.