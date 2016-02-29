Auto parts distributor LKQ to buy Pittsburgh Glass Works

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
Feb 29 Auto parts distributor LKQ Corp said it would buy Pittsburgh Glass Works from private equity firm Kohlberg & Co LLC and PPG Industries Inc for $635 million on an enterprise basis.
PPG sold a majority stake in its automotive glass and services business to Kohlberg & Co in 2008.
LKQ said it would fund the deal through borrowings under its credit facility and expects the transaction to add to its earnings in 2016.
Jefferies LLC and Nomura Securities International served as financial adviser to Pittsburgh Glass Works. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.