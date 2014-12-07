China's Baidu makes first investment in Israeli start-up

JERUSALEM Dec 7 China's dominant search engine
Baidu Inc has made its first venture into Israel's
booming start-up sector, investing $3 million in video capture
firm Pixellot.
Pixellot developed a system of unmanned cameras that it says
can cover the entire field or court at a sporting event and
automate video production for both professional broadcasters and
amateur fans.
Peter Fang, senior director of corporate development at
Baidu, said on Sunday the Israeli technology "will revolutionise
video content production" for internet users in China.
Pixellot said it planned to use the funds to expand its
research and development and advance global marketing and
business development.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Mark Potter)