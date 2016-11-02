版本:
UPDATE 1-PJT Partners files to sell up to 11.3 mln shares - SEC

Nov 1 Boutique investment bank PJT Partners Inc filed a prospectus on Tuesday that would allow it to sell 11.25 million shares of Class A common stock.

The advisory firm said it may use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes or for the acquisition of outstanding partnership units from exchanging holders.

While the firm filed the registration statement, there are no immediate plans to sell or offer the shares, according to the filing.

