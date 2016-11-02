UPDATE 1-PJT Partners files to sell up to 11.3 mln shares - SEC

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
(Adds new information from PJT filing)
Nov 1 Boutique investment bank PJT Partners Inc filed a prospectus on Tuesday that would allow it to sell 11.25 million shares of Class A common stock.
The advisory firm said it may use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes or for the acquisition of outstanding partnership units from exchanging holders.
While the firm filed the registration statement, there are no immediate plans to sell or offer the shares, according to the filing.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Reporting by the San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.