PKN, Enea to team up in shale exploration-report

WARSAW Feb 16 Poland's top refiner PKN
Orlen and the country's third-largest utility Enea
may strike a deal on joint shale gas exploration in
two months, Polish newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said on
Thursday without citing its sources.
A deal between the two state-controlled firms would fit into
the Polish government's drive to encourage its companies to
contribute to the development of shale gas in the country.
Poland's top utilities PGE and Tauron,
alongside copper miner KGHM, signed a similar
agreement with Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG at the end
of January.
Enea did not have an immediate comment, while PKN Orlen was
unavailable for comment.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government has high hopes for
shale gas to help Poland lower its reliance on highly-polluting
coal as well as on Russian gas, thereby improving the security
of its energy supplies.
Poland has granted more than 100 shale gas exploration
licenses including to global majors like Chevron and
Exxon Mobil. PGNiG holds 15 such permits.
The United States has estimated Poland could have the
biggest shale gas reserves in Europe amounting to some 5.3
trillion cubic metres.