Polish lender PKO should not pay dividend -minister

KATOWICE, Poland May 10 Poland's biggest
lender, state-run PKO BP, should follow the financial
market regulator's recommendation not to pay a dividend from
2016 profit, Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on
Wednesday.
"From the finance ministry point of view, dividends are not
the most important thing, since the budget is in a good
condition. In the case of a PKO BP dividend payout, one should
remember about the recommendation for banks exposed on
Swiss-franc loans," Morawiecki said.
"This should be the most important argument when deciding on
this bank's dividend."
PKO has said it would follow the regulator's recommendation
on withholding last year's profit, but the final decision is
taken by the state, which has a 29.4 percent stake in the bank.
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka
Barteczko; Editing by David Goodman)