公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 03:43 BJT

New Issue-PKO Finance AB sells $1 bln notes

Sept 19 PKO Finance AB on Wednesday
sold $1 billion of senior unsecured loan participation notes in
the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: PKO FINANCE AB 

AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 4.63 PCT    MATURITY    09/26/2022
TYPE LPN        ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   03/26/2013
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 4.63 PCT     SETTLEMENT  09/26/2012   
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 285 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

