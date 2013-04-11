PKO eyes KBC's Czech unit CSOB, awaits Bank Millennium sale

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WROCLAW, Poland, April 11 Poland's No.1 lender PKO BP is looking at the possible sale of Belgian KBC Groupe's Czech unit CSOB as part of its regional expansion, PKO chief executive said on Thursday.
"We are limiting our interest with foreign markets to the geographically close region," CEO Zbigniew Jagiello told reporters. "We are thinking about the Czech market and in this context we are thinking about the possible sale of CSOB by KBC."
The CEO added he expected the sale of Polish Bank Millennium - for the time being disavowed by its Portuguese owner Millennium bcp - to return as a possible subject in the autumn.
Earlier on Thursday, Jagiello mentioned Swedish Nordea's Polish unit Nordea Bank Polska as fitting for its local takeover policy.
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.