UPDATE 2-Polish state railway eyes up to $518 mln from listing cargo unit

* Rail operator set to raise up to $518 mln
* Plans to use proceeds to cut debt, fund infrastructure
* Freight unit boss wants to take on European market leader
By Pawel Bernat and Adrian Krajewski
WARSAW, Oct 8 Poland's state railway operator is
set to raise up to $518 million by selling shares in PKP Cargo,
the European Union's second-biggest freight company, in what is
expected to be Warsaw's largest stock market debut this year.
PKP, which fully owns the freight firm, will sell 50 percent
minus 1 share of the unit, according to the issue prospectus.
The rail operator plans to use the proceeds to cut its debt and
fund infrastructure investments.
PKP Cargo, which trails Deutsche Bahn in terms of
goods carried on Europe's railways, set the price range at 59 to
74 zlotys per share, valuing the share offer at up to 1.6
billion zlotys ($518 million) and the company at up to 3.2
billion.
The initial public offering (IPO) will be the first test of
demand from Polish pension funds since the government announced
plans to strip them of their bond portfolios to help cut the
state budget deficit, which would leave the funds with mainly
equity holdings.
PKP Cargo, which expects to debut on the Warsaw bourse on
Oct 31, would be the European Union's first listed rail freight
firm.
It will hold bookbuilding among institutional investors
between Oct. 8 and Oct. 22, with individual investors able to
subscribe for the shares offered on Oct. 9-Oct. 21. The company
will set the final IPO price on Oct. 22.
PKP Cargo has around half the Polish market, Europe's second
biggest after Germany. Deutsche Bahn's freight unit DB Schenker
controls around 20 percent, but on a European scale is three
times PKP Cargo's size.
ACQUISITIONS
PKP Cargo's net profit nearly halved in the first six months
of the year to 77 million zlotys on 2.3 billion in revenue,
year-on-year, mainly due to Poland's economic slowdown. Its core
profit (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation) fell by a fifth to 312 million.
Its chief executive said in August that after the planned
stock market debut it would look for acquisitions to take on the
European market leader Deutsche Bahn.
"Most of all, we're looking at markets, where we already
operate, which besides Poland include the Czech Republic,
Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Germany and Belgium," Lukasz Boron
told Reuters.
PKP Cargo said it was interested in buying Polish fuel
carriers, including a unit owned by the Lotos refiner.
Besides Cargo and DB, the Polish freight market is divided
among almost 50 other players, with carriers owned by
state-controlled refiners PKN Orlen and Lotos, as well
as copper miner KGHM among possible targets.
PKP said the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development, which was created in 1991 to help eastern
Europe make the transition to the market economy, will take at
least a 5 percent stake in PKP Cargo during the share sale.
PKP Cargo picked Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley
and PKO BP brokerage to serve as global co-ordinators
and bookrunners for the offer.
Other institutions taking part in the share sale will be
UniCredit, Raiffeisen Centrobank, Ipopema
Securities and Polish brokerages Investors and Mercurius.