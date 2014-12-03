TPG, Goldman-linked funds sell 9.8 million Ontex shares

LONDON Dec 3 Funds advised by private equity
firm TPG and Goldman Sachs are to sell around 9.8 million
shares of diaper-maker Ontex Group, Goldman Sachs
said in a statement on Wednesday.
The placing, which will be done through an accelerated
bookbuild, constitutes around 14.4 percent of Ontex's issued
share capital, the statement said.
The price of the shares will be agreed by the joint
bookrunners, Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch International
and UBS and TPG investment vehicle Whitehaven.
It will be offered to institutional investors and will be
launched immediately, the statement added.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison. Editing by Kirstin Ridley)