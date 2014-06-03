Plains All-American to pay C$1.4 mln of fines for Cdn oil spills

Nikkei nears one-month highs as yen slips
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to near one-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 3 Plains All-American Pipelines LP's Canadian unit has pleaded guilty to three charges related to pipeline spills in 2011 and 2012, local media reported on Tuesday, and will pay C$1.4 million ($1.28 million)in fines.
Plains Midstream Canada faced two charges laid by the government of Alberta following a 2011 break in its Rainbow pipeline that spilled 28,000 barrels of oil in a wilderness area near the northern Alberta native community of Little Buffalo.
A third charge was laid following a 2012 spill, when a smaller line ruptured and poured 2,900 barrels of crude into the Red Deer River in central Alberta.
According to a report on the website of Global News, Plains has been fined C$950,000 for the charges related to the 2011 spill and agreed to pay C$450,000 in fines for the 2012 spill.
Plains could not be immediately reached for comment.
($1=$1.09 Canadian) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing to slash the corporate income tax rate and offer multinational businesses a steep tax break on overseas profits brought into the United States, officials said late on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, April 26 London copper held near its highest in a week on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar lost ground against the euro in the wake of the French election, making commodities more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper edged up by 0.2 percent to $5,717 a tonne by 0128 GMT, adding to a 0.9 percent gain from the previous session. LME copper prices on Tuesday hit a one week top at $5,722 a tonne,