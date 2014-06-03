版本:
Plains All-American to pay C$1.4 mln of fines for Cdn oil spills

CALGARY, Alberta, June 3 Plains All-American Pipelines LP's Canadian unit has pleaded guilty to three charges related to pipeline spills in 2011 and 2012, local media reported on Tuesday, and will pay C$1.4 million ($1.28 million)in fines.

Plains Midstream Canada faced two charges laid by the government of Alberta following a 2011 break in its Rainbow pipeline that spilled 28,000 barrels of oil in a wilderness area near the northern Alberta native community of Little Buffalo.

A third charge was laid following a 2012 spill, when a smaller line ruptured and poured 2,900 barrels of crude into the Red Deer River in central Alberta.

According to a report on the website of Global News, Plains has been fined C$950,000 for the charges related to the 2011 spill and agreed to pay C$450,000 in fines for the 2012 spill.

Plains could not be immediately reached for comment.

($1=$1.09 Canadian) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)
