Plains All American Pipeline to buy gathering system in Permian Basin

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Plains All American Pipeline LP said on Tuesday it bought a crude oil gathering system in the Permian Basin for about $1.2 billion.
The company also entered into sales agreements of nearly $380 million, which include two pending transactions and the completion of a third in January.
Plains All American said the crude oil gathering system is located in the northern portion of the Delaware Basin. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial

* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa