UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
(Corrects first paragraph to "would pay" from "pay would")
Nov 6 Plains All American Pipeline LP said it would pay about $1.1 billion to buy Occidental Petroleum Corp's 50 percent stake in a company that owns the BridgeTex oil pipeline.
BridgeTex Pipeline Company LLC owns the 300,000-barrel-per-day BridgeTex pipeline that runs from Colorado City in West Texas to Texas City. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.