UPDATE 1-Plains All American sees strong Q3, to expand oil terminal

Sept 22 Plains All American Pipeline LP is "meaningfully" outperforming its third-quarter outlook as all three of its segments are performing well, and the midstream oil company said it will expand its St. James, Louisiana, crude oil terminal.

The Houston-based company expects its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to exceed the midpoint of its outlook range of $310-$340 million by 20-25 percent.

"As a result of strong fundamentals, generally favorable market conditions and solid execution in our supply and logistics segment, we are meaningfully outperforming our guidance estimates," Chief Executive Greg Armstrong said.

Plains All-American -- which owns and runs a network of about 16,000 miles of liquids pipelines, about 90 million barrels of liquids storage capacity and handles over 3 million barrels of physical product daily -- said it is going ahead with another expansion at its St. James, Louisiana terminal facility.

This expansion, targeted to be completed in the third quarter of 2012 at a cost of about $50 million, will include the construction of an additional 1.2 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity to bring total storage to 8.3 million barrels. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)