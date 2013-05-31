Oil shipper backs down in Bakken sulfide gas dispute

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 31 Oil shipper Plains Marketing LP
has agreed to limit the amount of crude containing high amounts
of a dangerous gas it ships on Enbridge Energy Partners LP's
North Dakota pipeline system, according to a filing with
the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission this week.
Three days after discovering that high levels of hydrogen
sulfide gas were in oil carried on the pipeline, Enbridge filed
a request with FERC on May 8 to limit the amount of gas
traveling through the system. It cited concerns about employee
health when the crude was moved from the pipeline and onto rail
cars at Berthold, North Dakota, for further shipping.
Plains Marketing, part of Plains All American Pipeline LP
, initially asked FERC to reject Enbridge's request,
citing "serious economic harm".
After Enbridge said the issue could force it to close the
80,000 barrel-per-day Berthold oil loading facility, Plains said
in a Wednesday FERC filing it no longer "disputes the need to
implement this standard on an expedited basis."
Plains declined further comment.
An Enbridge spokeswoman said on Friday in an emailed
statement the company is waiting for FERC to issue a ruling on
the original filing before commenting further.
"Enbridge's top priority at all times is the safety of our
employees and of the people who live and work along our pipeline
systems," she said in the email.
FERC is expected to make a decision on Enbridge's request on
June 7.
Shipping crude oil by rail out of North Dakota has more than
doubled in the last three years due to a lack of pipeline
capacity connecting the state to refining markets.
Enbridge had sought on May 8 to limit to 5 ppm the amount of
sulfide gas in the crude after the company said it found 1,200
ppm (parts per million) in one of its tanks, noting levels over
200 ppm could cause respiratory failure in seconds.
On May 17, Enbridge said it would accept crude oil with
higher levels of the potentially deadly sulfide gas with
advanced notice. It also said in the FERC filing that it would
shut down an injection facility should a shipper try to funnel
crude with high sulfide gas through without prior approval.
Plains currently ships around 7,000 barrels per day of crude
on the Enbridge line, approximately one-third of which has a
hydrogen sulfide component of 5 ppm or greater, it said in the
filing.
Should FERC grant Enbridge the right to accept crude with
high levels of sulfide gas at its own discretion, it would give
it "a vast degree of power over the business of its shippers"
with tens of thousands of barrels of oil "hanging in the
balance," Plains said.
Plains urged regulators to hold a "technical conference" and
have Enbridge explain how its new system would work and whether
certain receipt points along the pipeline system are more
susceptible to containing high levels of sulfide gas.
Murex Petroleum Corp, Hess Corp and Marathon Oil
Corp have also filed so-called motions to intervene in
Enbridge's request in the last two weeks.