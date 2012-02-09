Plains sees April 1 close for BP's Canadian gas assets

BRIEF-Quintilesims intends to raise 850 mln euros through offering
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
NEW YORK Feb 9 Plains All American said on Thursday it expects to close on the purchase of BP's Canadian gas liquids business on April 1, 2012.
A company spokesman said that it had three of four necessary regulatory approvals during a fourth-quarter earnings call.
The deal for the business was struck on Dec. 1, 2011. The business, which includes pipelines and processing stations that remove valuable crude-like liquids from gas, owns or has rights to more than 4,000 km (about 2,600 miles) of pipeline systems and 21 million barrels of storage capacity.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.
* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)