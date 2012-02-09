版本:
2012年 2月 10日

Plains sees April 1 close for BP's Canadian gas assets

NEW YORK Feb 9 Plains All American said on Thursday it expects to close on the purchase of BP's Canadian gas liquids business on April 1, 2012.

A company spokesman said that it had three of four necessary regulatory approvals during a fourth-quarter earnings call.

The deal for the business was struck on Dec. 1, 2011. The business, which includes pipelines and processing stations that remove valuable crude-like liquids from gas, owns or has rights to more than 4,000 km (about 2,600 miles) of pipeline systems and 21 million barrels of storage capacity.

