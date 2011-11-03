版本:
Plains sees slight delay in Eagle Ford startup

 NEW YORK, Nov 3 Plains All American (PAA.N)
expects a delay to its Eagle Ford pipeline operations, moving
startup to the first quarter of 2012, the company said on a
conference call with analysts on Thursday.
 A company spokesman said the delay was not major and was
related to equipment delays and some right-of-way issues.
 Plains will also add 180 trucks to its fleet. Earlier this
year it added 70 trucks, with 70 arriving later in the year.
 Plains will also keep 40 trucks in its existing fleet in
service by overhauling them.
 (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)   
(janet.mcgurty@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:
janet.mcgurty.reuters.com@reuters.net; 646 226 3027))

