UPDATE 1-Plains sees slight delay in Eagle Ford startup

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, Nov 3 Plains All American (PAA.N) said on Thursday that its pipeline to serve growing Eagle Ford crude oil production would come online later than expected because of equipment delays and and some right of way issues.

During the company's third quarter earnings call, Plains said the 130,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude oil and condensate pipeline announced earlier this year will be delayed until the first quarter of 2013 from the end of 2012.

However, Plains' Eagle Ford project has a long-term commitment with Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK.N) for as much as 300,000 bpd of take-away capacity and 1.5 million barrels of storage capacity in south Texas, which keeps the project economically viable.

Plains is just one of many pipeline and storage companies involved in moving liquids from the growing Eagle Ford shale oil production to refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Shale oil from the Eagle Ford deposit in southeast Texas has come on strong this year, rising to 272,000 bpd in June from 70,000 bpd in April, according to energy consultancy Bentek. Some experts say it could top 400,000 bpd by 2013.

To date, planned pipeline capacity to move crude out of the region is about 1.5 million bpd by 2013, according to Reuters estimates.

Plains said that some margin pressure going forward could be possible if crude oil production from the Eagle Ford shale play is less than the capacity of the pipelines currently planned.

"We could end up with margin compression," the spokesman said.

Lack of infrastructure to some of the remote parts of the Eagle Ford region makes trucking the oil more practical.

Plains said it has increased its truck fleet by 180 trucks with the purchase of 140 new trucks and the refurbishment of 40.

"Trucks are very useful," the spokesman said. He said that even though it is more expensive to use trucks to move crude than a pipeline, it is more practical for shippers unable to commit to certain volumes and longer terms.

The trucks can also be moved to other regions as needed.

Plains said its project to double its crude offloading capacity at its rail facility at the St. James, Louisiana oil for crude coming from the Bakken oil play in North Dakota is on track.

Located adjacent to the Mississippi river, the St. James facility contains a barge and ship dock, which receives crude oil and condensate from ships and inter-coastal barges and is connected to crude oil rail terminal which can offload as much as 130,000 bpd. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; editing by Andrea Evans) (janet.mcgurty@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: janet.mcgurty.reuters.com@reuters.net; 646 226 3027))