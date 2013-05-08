版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-Glass Lewis advises Plains Exploration shareholders vote against Freeport McMoRan deal

May 8 * Proxy advisory firm glass lewis advises Plains Exploration

shareholders vote against takeover by Freeport McMoRan -
