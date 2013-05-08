Glass Lewis comes out against Freeport deal

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
May 8 Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co is recommending that its clients vote against Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's acquisition of Plains Exploration & Production Co.
In a report released on Wednesday, the firm argued that the deal offers "little to no current premium" for Plains shareholders. A decline in Freeport's share price has cut down the value of the deal, announced in December.
Rival proxy adviser ISS has also recommended that shareholders vote no, and CR Intrinsic, a unit of hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors, has said it plans to vote against the deal.
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.