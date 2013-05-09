版本:
Freeport says Plains offer is "best and final"

May 9 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said on Thursday it does not plan to raise its offer for Plains Exploration & Production Co, calling the terms of the friendly deal "best and final."

The comments follow news that proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis & Co and ISS are both recommending that Plains' shareholders vote down the deal, arguing that it undervalues the oil and gas company.

CR Intrinsic, a unit of high-profile hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors, has said it plans to vote its 3.8 percent stake against the acquisition.

Freeport's shares have fallen since the deal, part of a new push into the energy market, was announced, cutting down the value of its cash and stock offer.

Plains shareholders are set to vote on the deal on May 20.

